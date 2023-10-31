Hockey Manitoba to discuss further neck guard mandates in wake of player's death
More mandates regarding the use of neck guards could be a topic Hockey Manitoba discusses further following the death of a former NHLer whose neck was cut during a game in England.
While playing in a game with the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League, 29-year-old Adam Johnson – who played 13 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL – was cut in the neck by a skate and later died from his injury.
Since the incident, the conversation around more safety for players has been sparked throughout the hockey world, including here in Manitoba.
Under Hockey Manitoba's regulations, it is mandatory for all players under 18 to wear a neck guard as part of their uniform, but in junior and senior leagues the protective equipment is only recommended.
Peter Woods, the executive director of Hockey Manitoba, said looking at enhancing safety measures for those older age groups will be something that is discussed.
"As a sports governing body that oversees hockey, certainly in this province and as a member of Hockey Canada, it's our responsibility and obligation to ensure that the game can be played with the highest standards of safety in mind," said Woods.
Some changes have already started elsewhere. The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League's Saanich Predators have made it mandatory for all players to wear a neck guard during the game.
Canada hockey legend and Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Hayley Wickenheiser has also said neck protection should be mandatory for all levels of hockey.
Woods said safety is always a topic that is discussed throughout a hockey season and measures are reviewed all the time.
"It's not something that is just a reaction, reactionary, but always stepping forward to put our players in the most safe environment that they can possibly be in."
The discourse has made its way into NHL dressing rooms as well, as neck guards are not currently mandated in the NHL.
"I think the leagues and players will re-evaluate and then think about that extra level of protection for sure," said Josh Morrissey before the Winnipeg Jets game on Monday.
There isn't a specific timeline for when discussions will happen and if rule changes will be put in place for Hockey Manitoba, but Woods noted rule adjustments can happen either during the semi-annual or annual meetings.
There is also the winter meeting with Hockey Canada in November and Woods knows more will be discussed there.
"So when we talk about the safety and how do we improve the safety within our sport, and it's very topical right now, I'm sure there'll be some discussion that will be going in that direction," said Woods.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
'I am not worried yet': U.S. ambassador says of Canada's unmet defence targets
United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen says he’s “not worried yet” about Canada’s unmet defence spending targets.
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
A barrage of Israeli airstrikes leveled apartment buildings in a refugee camp near Gaza City on Tuesday, and footage showed rescuers pulling men, women and children from the rubble. Israel said the strike destroyed a Hamas command centre set up in civilian houses and an underground tunnel network.
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Two Russian-Canadians charged with allegedly evading sanctions, providing US$10M in electronics to Kremlin
Two Russian-Canadian nationals have been charged in the U.S. with sending millions of dollars in semiconductors, integrated circuits and other dual-use electronics to Russia through Brooklyn front companies.
Families of Bernardo victims want Supreme Court to grant access to parole hearing records
The families of Paul Bernardo's victims want the Supreme Court of Canada to grant them access to the serial killer's parole hearing records.
'These are a must win': Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid
The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season.
'Too many hits, too many punches': QMJHL player Lane Hinkley forced to retire at 19 due to brain lesion, concussions
Charlottetown Islanders associate captain Lane Hinkley, 19, has announced his retirement from hockey after a medical exam revealed a lesion on his brain.
Regina
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.
On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Rare beetle infestation forces small town Sask. rink to shut down indefinitely
The Edenwold Memorial Rink says it has been forced to shut down for the remainder of the 2023-24 season thanks to the infestation of a rare wood-boring beetle found in the support beams of the building.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Saskatoon
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company says
The City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
Mother of slain Saskatoon woman hopes arrest leads to 'justice'
Kristen Clark said she was "shaking" when she learned an arrest had been made in connection with her daughter's killing.
-
Sask. youth step up to help after Halloween display vandalized
Prince Albert youth have stepped in to help a family whose Halloween decorations were vandalized.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario business owner warns others about 'cheque washing' scam after $10K stolen
An Ontario man said a cheque he sent the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) worth more than $10,000 for his maple syrup company was stolen in the mail.
-
Northern Ont. child care worker charged with aggravated assault of five-year-old child
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a 53-year-old female suspect who worked for an Indigenous child welfare agency with the serious assault of a five-year-old girl in 2021.
-
Parent company defends decision to close Thornloe Cheese as others hope it can be rescued
Operations at Thornloe Cheese needed $10 million in upgrades to keep operating, its parent company said Tuesday in defending the decision to shut down
Edmonton
-
Edmonton transit goes to full-time Arc fares starting Wednesday, decommissions older machines
Tuesday is the last day for the Edmonton Transit Service's old-style cash-only vending machines.
-
'It'll be a big hit': Edmonton woman buys giant eyeball as Christmas gift for dad
An Edmonton woman is the proud new owner of a giant eyeball.
-
How Latinos in Edmonton are celebrating the Day of the Dead
Some Latinos in Edmonton are preparing to celebrate the Day of the Dead — or Día de los Muertos — this week.
Toronto
-
'Code Red': Paramedic union says lack of ambulances a near-daily reality in Toronto
Ambulance shortages in Toronto have become a near-daily reality, the city's paramedic union said after issuing a 'Code Red' on Monday.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition Place
Members of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
Millions in Hells Angels cash poured into southern Ontario real estate, court documents show
Members of the Hells Angels biker gang put millions gained from an underground gambling ring into cash, cars, a motorcycle and even waterfront land they hoped to develop, according to allegations in court documents.
Calgary
-
One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire
A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.
-
Alberta moves to strengthen legislation before proposed opioid class-action lawsuit
The Alberta government has introduced updated legislation that it says would help make sure anyone who contributed to the opioid addiction crisis is held responsible.
-
Alberta man admits to dangerous driving, fentanyl consumption in crash that killed young couple
A 42-year-old Alberta man admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of 20-year-old Macy Boyce and 21-year-old Ethan Halford.
Montreal
-
Woman suffers 'serious injuries' after being handcuffed by Montreal police
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered 'serious injuries' when she was handcuffed last month by two Montreal police (SPVM) officers.
-
Community activists throw their support behind Quebec common front union strike
Dozens of community organizations decided it was time for them to speak out against the CAQ government ahead of a massive strike by Quebec's public sector unions on Monday.
-
Olympic skier speaks out against illegal fishing, finds salmon carcass in his mailbox
When Jean-Luc Brassard opened his mailbox a few days ago, he made a gruesome, smelly discovery: the head of a decapitated fish, staring back at him.
Ottawa
-
Federal workers still struggling to access benefits after government changes to Canada Life
Della Wilkinson, a retired federal employee, has spent numerous hours on the phone with Canada Life, a frustration shared by many former and current public servants.
-
Ottawa Hospital working to rebuild donated blood stores after transformer fire
The Ottawa Hospital is working to restore its stock of donated blood after Friday's transformer fire at the General Campus led to refrigerators failing.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man faces first-degree murder charge after alleged hit and run
A Nova Scotia man who was the subject of an emergency alert after a fatal hit and run on Monday will receive a first-degree murder charge in court Wednesday.
-
N.S. man who allegedly fled scene with axe charged with murder
A Thorburn, N.S., man who fled from police with an axe after allegedly attacking a woman is being charged with second-degree murder.
-
Man allegedly cut Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for meal
A man is facing several charges after he allegedly cut a Halifax restaurant employee after refusing to pay for his meal on Monday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
-
'Hail Mary': Viral video prompts surge of support for Guelph business
A Guelph gas station is thanking the community and the power of social media for saving their business.
-
Crews take down historic broadcast tower as CTV Kitchener prepares to move
As the team here at CTV Kitchener works towards moving to our new location, it’s all hands on deck.
Vancouver
-
Former care aide admits to scamming vulnerable seniors
A former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
No evidence of police use of force in December 2022 death at Burnaby Starbucks, IIO says
The office that looks into deaths in police custody in British Columbia has concluded its investigation into an incident in a Burnaby coffee shop last December, finding no evidence of wrongdoing by officers in a man's "unfortunate" death.
-
Meet the B.C. scientist trying to solve the mystery of mind-controlling parasitic worms
A researcher at the University of British Columbia is working to figure out exactly how a type of parasite causes its insect hosts to enter bodies of water, where they usually drown.
Vancouver Island
-
Man seriously injured, suspects at large after stabbing near Victoria
Mounties in Colwood, B.C., are making a public appeal for witnesses after a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing early Sunday morning.
-
B.C. hockey team says all players must now wear neck guards after former NHLer's death
A junior hockey team on Vancouver Island is forcing all its players to wear neck protection following the death Saturday of a former NHL player whose neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.