

CTV Winnipeg





With the growing number of dog owners in Winnipeg, unused outdoor hockey rinks could be turned into off-leash parks in the summer months, according to a new report.

A new master plan to add and improve off-leash dog areas in Winnipeg was recently released. Through consultations it found there is an increased desire among the public for off-leash dog parks with upgraded amenities and design. Currently, Winnipeg has 11 of these parks with two more in the works. The plan is scheduled to be tabled at city council next week.

The 250-page report says it would take $300,000 a year for six years to implement the plan, which should be referred to the 2019 City of Winnipeg budget. An additional $14,950 would be required for park management, and new off-leash areas would need an extra $9,905 per hectare to achieve service level maintenance standards.

The reports executive summary states, off-leash dog parks are beneficial to dogs, dog owners and the community. It states that communities have seen reduction in crime in areas where there’s an off-leash dog park, because they “encourage pedestrian traffic on pathways surrounding the park.”

It also suggests that in the summer unused outdoor hockey rinks could be turned into off-leash parks.

Donna Henry, president of the Winnipeg Network Dog Owners Group, said she supports the master plan for the most part, but doesn’t think Winnipeg should have multi-use parks.

“Here for example where we do have joggers jogging through the park and we have mountain bikes coming through, dogs owners are constantly looking over their shoulders to see if somebody is coming up behind them, because if a dog chases they don’t even have to injure a person, the act of chasing is against the bylaw,” she said.

Henry plans to voice these concerns to the city’s standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks. It will vote on the report next Tuesday.