A 10-year-old Winnipeg boy couldn’t contain his emotions after being gifted an autographed hockey stick by one of the top defencemen in the NHL.

It happened Friday night, following the Winnipeg Jets’ win over the Nashville Predators.

Kaden Sutherland – wearing a P.K. Subban jersey and holding a sign – ran from his seat to the boards and got some help getting his hockey hero’s attention.

“Everyone around us was just hollering at P.K., and then he skated over and gave him the stick and my son just – he couldn’t even control himself, he was so emotional,” said his mother, Kaetie Sutherland.

“Because, my hero and the person I look up to, just gave me something he used in a game,” he said.

“I felt very excited and happy inside.”

To add to the excitement, Subban shared a video of the moment to social media that’s now been seen hundreds of thousands of times and caught the attention of many, including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who commented on Twitter.

Kaetie said it’s a dream come true that was years in the making.

“He’s been a fan since he was a little boy,” the mom said, explaining that Kaden’s grandfather and uncle were big fans of Subban, and their love for the once-Canadien-now-Predator rubbed off on the boy while watching hockey games together.

She said they’ve taken Kaden to see every home Jets game against Nashville.

“He’s always had the same sign, and wears his jersey, and for some reason this game, P.K. just noticed him. Just picked him out, and it was incredible,” she said.

“It said, ‘P.K. I’m your biggest fan’ and then in the bottom corner it said, ‘Will trade sister for stick,” Kaden said.

Kaetie says her son occasionally takes flak from Jets fans for his love of their central division rivals, but it’s all in good fun.

“He’s got pretty thick skin, he can throw it back pretty good at them,” she said. “Friday night’s game, the people that were sitting around us were so good, they made jokes and harassed him a bit, but they were funny with it. And at the end there when he got his stick, he was crying, and I was crying, and people who were around us, they were crying,” she said.

“I don’t even think it was getting the stick. It was just P.K. acknowledging him, and having that little moment with P.K. was just – he just broke down. He couldn’t even walk, he couldn’t even talk,” she said, adding that Kaden welled up with tears repeatedly on the drive home.

“He feels pretty special,” she said.

Kaden, who, like P.K., plays defence, said he has no plans to bring it back on ice.

“Definitely not,” he said. “I’ll probably build like a frame for it, or just hang it up in my room.”