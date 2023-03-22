Hockey tournament aims to help break barriers for future players

The Fourth Annual Cooper Nemeth Hockey Memorial will pay tribute to a hockey player, bring family fun and fundraise for the children who want to hit the ice, but can’t afford it.

U13, U15, U18, and Alumni games, as well as a full day of joy, hockey, and prizes, are expected on Saturday, March 25, at Gateway Recreation Centre.

“We’ll have four games going on. We bring Cooper’s former teammates. We have a silent auction going on, 50/50, giveaways,” Carsen Sobey, Cooper Nemeth’s former teammate and the director of the Cooper Nemeth Hockey Memorial Day said.

Nemeth, a high school hockey player, was murdered in 2016.

The entry fee is $5, and it is free for children under 12. All the money is raised for Cooper Nemeth Player Assistance Fund, which makes hockey accessible. Last year, the tournament raised almost $20,000.

“We were so proud of it, and we continue growing every year. We start bringing new people on board, new sponsors – without them, it would not be possible,” Sobey said.

“Hockey is such an amazing sport. Hockey is the most expensive sport. As much as we can do those little things, the better. Families can access the fund. They should go to Hockey Winnipeg's website and find Cooper Nemeth Player Assistance Fund there and follow the procedure.”

Brent Nemeth, Cooper’s father, has been inviting the players throughout the year. Memorial games and fun around them were the family’s and its friend’s idea to pay tribute to a deceased young player and to give back to the community.