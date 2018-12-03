All schools that closed in the Lord Selkirk School Division and Sergeant Tommy Prince School Monday due to two threats against students re-opened Tuesday, only to be put in a hold and secure mode in late morning due to a new posted threat. It ended around 2 p.m.

“Out of caution, and until RCMP can determine the origin of post, all schools are in hold and school, with no one leaving or coming in, classes continuing inside,” said superintendent Michele Polinuk of the decision to go into a hold and secure.

“Students are safe inside the schools. If parents want to pick up their children they can,” she said.

Please go to the front door of the school. A staff member will get your child. Students will be released to parents at front doors. The hold and secure will be removed when RCMP advise us. — Lord Selkirk SD (@LordSelkirk_SD) December 4, 2018

Meantime RCMP tweeted that new threats are being investigated and patrols at schools have been increased, cautioning such threats can lead to charges. It also asked community members only to share information from trusted sources, saying "...the spreading of false information and rumours is not helpful."

New potential threat follows two that led to arrests

On Tuesday police released the names of three suspects arrested in connection with the initial two threats made on social media.

On Sunday night, CTV was made aware of a social media post that was threatening students in the LSSD. At that time the division said schools would remain open and the person responsible was in the RCMPs custody.

Early Monday morning CTV was made aware of a second threat, which prompted the division to cancel classes. In a message to parents Polinuk writes:

“A second threat appeared on social media late last night.

RCMP made two more arrests and continues to investigate.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, all schools will be closed, today, Monday, December 3rd.

Updates will follow.”

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre confirmed Tuesday that Kingley Brett William an 18-year-old Selkirk man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats and will appear in court in Winnipeg Tuesday.

A 16 year-old man has also been charged with uttering threats and the 18-year-old woman who was arrested has not been charged.

Manaigre had previously said the teens believed to be involved in second threat had access to the social media account of the man who wrote the first one.

Police said several items were seized in the investigation but no firearms have been located.

Police said they are continuing to investigate interview witnesses and make sure everyone is safe.

Manaigre said it was safe for students to attend school in Selkirk, but the school board made the decision to close.

Police are working to determine if teens arrested are current students.

Police also said the latest threats have no connection to an incident at the high school in September when a student brought a firearm to the high school In Selkirk.

Polinuk said the decision to close affected 3900 students and about 1000 staff.

-With a file from CTV's Melissa Hansen