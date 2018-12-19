Featured
Holiday checkstop leads to discovery of stolen vehicle
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 11:24AM CST
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after the RCMP discovered a stolen vehicle during a holiday checkstop in Steinbach, Man., on Dec. 10.
Around 2:45 p.m. police conducted a checkstop on Highway 12. One driver was unable to provide vehicle registration and was asked to pull over.
According to a news release, the Mounties determined it was a stolen vehicle, and that the driver had counterfeit money, break-in tools and drug paraphernalia.
Cory Couture, 38, has been charged with a number of offences including identity fraud.
Police seized the vehicle and continue to investigate.
During the second week of the RCMP’s Holiday Checkstop program, which took place Dec. 10-16, police checked around 3530 vehicles and charged 18 people with impaired driving.
The program also resulted in:
- Five people being charged with refusing a breath demand;
- Eight alcohol-related tiered suspensions;
- Seventeen people being charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle.
The RCMP also noted they conducted 70 checkstops and the highest blood alcohol reading was .300, which is nearly four times the legal limit.