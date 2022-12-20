Holiday travel plans turning into a 'nightmare' for passengers stuck at Winnipeg airport

Some holiday travellers are facing cancellations and delays due to extreme weather in western Canada that's causing major problems for airlines.

Aaron Martin was at the airport in Winnipeg Tuesday morning, like hundreds of other passengers, waiting for a flight that would not be coming.

"We've been waiting three years for this opportunity because it's supposed to be a make-a-wish trip for our daughter who is a cancer survivor," he said. "Now it's kind of turning into more of a nightmare than a wish."

WestJet said extreme cold weather in Alberta and prolonged snow in B.C. forced the airline to cancel more than 300 flights over the last three days. It says runway conditions and de-icing capacity continue to be an issue at affected airports.

The cancellations have travellers and travel agents scrambling to find alternate options in time for the holidays.

"We had a flurry of calls this morning, some people that were in Vancouver and Edmonton, in Winnipeg, with cancelled flights so we've been exceptionally busy rebooking people," said Daryl Silver, president of the Continental Travel Group.

The delays come at the height of holiday demand.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said Dec. 22 and 23 are the airport's busiest days, with 12,000 people expected to go through James Richardson International each day.

It says the best thing travellers can do is to be early.

"If you are travelling through, it's important you arrive early, two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international U.S. flight," said Michel Rosset, manager of communications for the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Rick Ottenbreit had arrived at the airport Tuesday morning, but rather than flying to Palm Springs as he expected, he found himself stuck in Winnipeg.

"We were officially told now that the flight is cancelled," he told CTV News after waiting more than two hours in the airport. "There's $3,000 tied up for a week's rental in Palm Springs. We don't get a refund because we can't get there, so frustrating."

In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, WestJet apologized to those impacted by the cancellations and delays.

We sincerely apologize to those who have been impacted by cancellations/delays due to winter weather. We understand your frustration, especially at this time of year. Our teams are working to reaccommodate you as quickly as possible, where possible. — WestJet (@WestJet) December 21, 2022

"We understand your frustration, especially at this time of year. Our teams are working to reaccommodate you as quickly as possible, where possible," the statement reads.

"Unfortunately, weather challenges are expected to continue and there is limited availability to reaccommodate due to the demand."

WestJet says if your flight has been cancelled, any available reaccomodation options will be sent by email.

As of Tuesday evening, many flights out of Winnipeg remain delayed or cancelled.