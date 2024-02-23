WINNIPEG
    Homan, Jones each one win away from Hearts final after playoff victories

    Team Manitoba-Jones skip Jennifer Jones reacts to her shot as she plays Team Alberta in qualifications at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Team Manitoba-Jones skip Jennifer Jones reacts to her shot as she plays Team Alberta in qualifications at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
    Ontario's Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Jennifer Jones won their playoff games Friday at the Canadian women's curling championship to accelerate their bids for a title.

    Homan extended her run at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary to 9-0 with an 8-4 win over defending champion Kerri Einarson. Homan and Jones clash in Saturday's Page playoff between the top two seeds.

    The winner banks an express ticket to Sunday evening's final. The loser must win Sunday afternoon's semifinal to gain a rematch.

    Six-time champion Jones defeated Alberta's Selena Sturmay 8-4 in Friday afternoon's other playoff game.

    Einarson was to face Manitoba's Kate Cameron and Sturmay had a matchup with Manitoba's Kaitlyn Lawes on Friday evening.

    The winners of those games advance to Saturday's Page playoff between the third and fourth seeds with a semifinal berth at stake.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

    Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

