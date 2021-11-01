Home a 'total loss' following Murray Avenue fire: WFPS

Fire crews are battling a blaze on McPhillips Street at Murray Avenue, which is causing traffic delays. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News. Nov. 1, 2021) Fire crews are battling a blaze on McPhillips Street at Murray Avenue, which is causing traffic delays. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News. Nov. 1, 2021)

Winnipeg Top Stories