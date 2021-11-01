Home a 'total loss' following Murray Avenue fire: WFPS

WINNIPEG -

A Murray Avenue home that caught fire is expected to be a total loss following a Monday afternoon fire.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire in the 1200 block of the avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a “well-involved” fire, prompting crews to fight the blaze from outside the home.

Water tankers were needed to shuttle water to the scene, since the fire is outside the City of Winnipeg water district.

No injuries were reported, but the WFPS said crews have not been able to search the home due to the extent of the fire.

McPhillips Street will be periodically closed in both directions at Murray Avenue as crews continue to fight the fire, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No damage estimate is available, but the WFPS said the home is expected to be a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

MARYLAND STREET DUPLEX FIRE

A portion of Maryland Street heading south will be closed following a two-storey duplex fire Monday afternoon.

WFPS were called to the 700 block of Maryland Street at 2:39 p.m., finding black smoke coming from the house. Crews went inside to fight the fire and had it under control just after 3:30 p.m.

No one was found in the building and no injuries were reported.

A cat was found at the scene and placed into the care of a neighbour.

The cause is under investigation, but the building suffered extensive fire, water and smoke damage, the WFPS said.

The street will be closed from Wellington Avenue to Sargent Avenue for much of the afternoon, the WFPS said. Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.