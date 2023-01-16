Home break-in leads to arrest of staff room theft suspect: Brandon police

The Brandon Police Service made an arrest last week in connection with a number of thefts at various staff rooms around the city.

Police said that between November 2022 and January 2023 they received numerous reports of break and enters into staff rooms at various businesses around Brandon.

Officers allege the suspect broke into the staff rooms during regular business hours and took wallets, bags and cellphones. Police said the suspect then used some of the stolen credit cards to make online purchases, as well as purchases at other Brandon businesses.

Using surveillance footage, police identified a suspect; however, his location was unknown.

Then on Thursday, Jan. 12, Brandon police received a report of a break and enter into a home in the 1200 block of Victoria. The caller told police that her ex-boyfriend smashed a window and broke into her home.

Officers went to the scene and arrested a 33-year-old man. Police said it was determined he was also the suspect from the staff room thefts.

The suspect is facing numerous charges including five counts of break, enter and theft, and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit.

He was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 13.