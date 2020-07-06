WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) has announced that it will start a "phased approach" to restarting home care services in the city this week.

The WRHA said clients will be prioritized based on those who voluntarily chose to cancel health services and instead receive support from family members.

The health authority added extra precautions will be in place to protect both clients and staff, and all clients will be screened for COVID-19 before each home visit.

“This has been a challenging time for all Winnipeggers and we are happy to have had the support of families and friends of our clients during this time to provide much needed support effectively combatting isolation while simultaneously providing for their health needs,” said Jennifer Spencer, acting director of palliative and home care services for the WRHA, in a news release.

The WRHA said not all clients will get services resumed, and that is based upon health risks and preference.

“We are resuming services on a graduated basis to ensure those with the highest health needs are supported first. It is imperative that our resumption of services continue in a safe and cautious manner as we continue to follow evolving direction from Shared Health and Public Health officials,” said Spencer.