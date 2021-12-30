Home in Lord Roberts neighbourhood a 'complete loss' following fire

A home in the 600 block of Beresford Avenue is seen on Dec. 30, 2021 following a fire the night before. Crews remain at the scene of the fire, and the home is expected to be a total loss ( CTV News Photo Owen Swinn).

