Home on Pritchard Avenue at risk of collapse following fire, will be demolished
A home in the 400 block of Pritchard Street will be demolished following a Wednesday morning fire.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a vacant bungalow just before 9 a.m. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the homes.
“While working to protect neighbouring homes, an offensive fire attack was launched, but due to deteriorating conditions, crews were forced to exit the house and transition to a defensive attack,” the WFPS said in a statement,
Firefighters remain on scene and are using an aerial ladder truck and hose to extinguish the blaze.
Nobody was in the home at the time, and two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution. WFPS said it is not yet known when those residents can return to their homes, as initial reports said both homes received exterior damage.
A firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition while battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not known, and damage estimates are not available. The bungalow received significant damage and is at risk of collapsing, and heavy equipment will be brought in to help bring the building down.
Pritchard Avenue is still closed to traffic.
