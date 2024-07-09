Home sales in and around Winnipeg see strong start to 2024

It’s shaping up to be another banner year for the real estate market in and around Winnipeg.

According to the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board, the first half of 2024 marks the third-best performance on record behind 2021 and 2022.

The region includes Winnipeg, Steinbach, Winkler/Morden, Gimli, Niverville/Ritchot, and Morris, as well as lake country.

In a news release, the board said 7,288 residential properties sold through the end of June, a 13-per-cent jump over 2023. The number of listings and dollar volume also saw increases.

Detached homes drove the market with 4,979 sales at an average price of $424,193. More than half sold in Winnipeg (3,279), where the average price hit $436,382. Notably, Niverville topped the average price list at $501,263, and Gimli saw a 43 per cent uptick in unit sales over 2023 with 110 sold.

Condo sales are also thriving with 1,119 units sold through the first six months of 2024 – a 13 per cent hike over 2023. The average sale price for a condominium in the region was $277,252.

Meantime, 522 attached homes, like duplexes and townhouses, sold at an average price of $365,719.

The Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board also released numbers for June. Overall sales dipped one per cent compared to June 2023, though total sales climbed five per cent.