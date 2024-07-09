Home sales in and around Winnipeg see strong start to 2024
It’s shaping up to be another banner year for the real estate market in and around Winnipeg.
According to the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board, the first half of 2024 marks the third-best performance on record behind 2021 and 2022.
The region includes Winnipeg, Steinbach, Winkler/Morden, Gimli, Niverville/Ritchot, and Morris, as well as lake country.
In a news release, the board said 7,288 residential properties sold through the end of June, a 13-per-cent jump over 2023. The number of listings and dollar volume also saw increases.
Detached homes drove the market with 4,979 sales at an average price of $424,193. More than half sold in Winnipeg (3,279), where the average price hit $436,382. Notably, Niverville topped the average price list at $501,263, and Gimli saw a 43 per cent uptick in unit sales over 2023 with 110 sold.
Condo sales are also thriving with 1,119 units sold through the first six months of 2024 – a 13 per cent hike over 2023. The average sale price for a condominium in the region was $277,252.
Meantime, 522 attached homes, like duplexes and townhouses, sold at an average price of $365,719.
The Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board also released numbers for June. Overall sales dipped one per cent compared to June 2023, though total sales climbed five per cent.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to Alberta grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
BREAKING Ontario says 9 cases of listeriosis are linked to recall for plant-based refrigerated beverages
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
For the mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro spent much of her adult life, the monument honouring her outside the local library should be left unchanged -- an affirmation that for Clinton, Ont., the Nobel laureate will always be considered a cherished member of the community.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Russian court orders arrest of opposition leader Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia on Tuesday ordered the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be arrested in absentia, part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
Design of websites and apps makes protecting privacy harder: report
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada says a review of websites and mobile apps has found that deceptive design patterns that make it difficult for people to protect their privacy are not only prevalent but often worse among those geared toward children.
Citing personal reasons, Green Party deputy leader steps down
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.
Regina
-
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Sask. Party member seeks federal Conservative nomination for Souris Moose-Mountain
Saskatchewan Party MLA Steven Bonk has announced he will not seek re-election this fall — setting his sights on a federal nomination.
-
SGI, SaskTel both highly profitable, province reports
Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are reporting their annual profits this week. Both SGI and SaskTel had only good news to share when it came to the dollars and cents of the respective operations.
Saskatoon
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
-
Edmonton
-
Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
-
More drugs, guns, cash seized during follow-up investigation by ALERT Red Deer
A follow-up conducted after a May 2024 investigation led ALERT Red Deer's organized crime team to more firearms, drugs and cash.
-
Edmonton soccer superfan cheers on Canada across North America
A local soccer superfan is getting ready to watch Canada hit the pitch tonight from home after trekking across the continent to see them live over the past several weeks.
Calgary
-
-
Dry temperatures lead to fire restrictions west of Calgary
The province says the wildfire risk in forested areas west of Calgary is now high because of 'extreme temperatures and a lack of precipitation.'
-
Family of missing Calgary senior concerned for her wellbeing
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a senior missing since Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
Greater Toronto Area track star, family facing deportation to Jamaica given 1-year reprieve to stay in Canada
A GTA track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
-
Hurricane Beryl remnants to arrive in the GTA. Here is when the rain starts
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Driver killed following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
-
BREAKING
-
You can buy a century-old inn in Ottawa for $5.9 million
A century-old Ottawa Inn, once rated as one of the top 10 inns in Canada and the former home of John McGee, is for sale. According to a listing on Realtor.ca, McGee's Inn on Daly Avenue is on the market for $5.9 million.
Montreal
-
Boy riding e-scooter struck by car and severely injured crossing street
A 12-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was severely injured after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Viau and Metropolitan boulevards in Saint-Leonard, Montreal police (SPVM) say. The boy was riding an e-scooter and crossing the street when a car turning right struck him, according to the SPVM.
-
Montreal to hold public consultations on how to better manage services for homeless
The City of Montreal says it will hold public consultations on how to better integrate services for homeless people with surrounding neighbourhoods.
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal later this week
Significant rainfall is expected to come through southern Quebec later this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday and Thursday in the region, including the following areas:
Atlantic
-
Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant
A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.
-
High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
-
Heat warnings continue for most of the Maritimes for second day in a row
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
Vancouver
-
'Really frustrating': Affordable rental building in Surrey to be torn down for high rises
Dozens of residents of an affordable rental building in Surrey will be forced to look for a new place to live after council unanimously voted to move forward with a new development.
-
Multiple firearms charges for B.C. man in CBSA 'ghost gun' investigation
A B.C. man has been charged with several offences after a border services investigation into 3D-printed "ghost guns."
-
Driver arrested for impairment after Maple Ridge hit-and-run crash, RCMP say
Police in Maple Ridge say a driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that sent a cyclist to hospital Monday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
Kelowna
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
N.L.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Barrie
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
-
Barrie firefighters kept busy with two car fires on Highway 400
Two cars on Barrie's section of Highway 400 occurred within two hours of each other.
Kitchener
-
Protesters announce plan to leave University of Guelph encampment
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
-
BREAKING
-
Concern for missing 44-year-old woman
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
London
-
Knife seized, young man charged, after stealing from vendor at downtown London festival
A downtown event over the weekend saw a 17-year-old boy arrested. On Sunday, in the area of Wellington Street and Dufferin Avenue, police say a group of young people were spotted taking something from a vendor, without paying.
-
Reports of woman pointing a handgun at downtown drivers leads to arrest
A London woman has been arrested after witnesses reported seeing a person pointing a handgun at drivers in the downtown area. Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted about a woman with a gun in the area of Wellington Street and Horton Street.
-
WANTED: St. Thomas police identify suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Keegan Harvey, 20, is wanted for one count of arson – disregard for human life, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.