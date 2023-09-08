Home teams dominate in first Friday of Winnipeg high school football

It was a full slate of Winnipeg high school football Friday, with eight games on the schedule.

At the AAA level, two Ontario teams faced each other as the Fort Frances Muskies dominated the Dryden Eagles 47-7. In Winnipeg, the Churchill Bulldogs beat the St. John's Tigers by a similar score, 46-22.

There were six AAAA games Friday evening. The Grant Park Pirates beat the Vincent Massey Vikings in Brandon 33-6. The St. Paul's Crusaders managed to hold the Crocus Plains Plainsmen off the scoreboard completely, winning by a score of 47-0.

The Dakota Lancers dominated the Steinbach Regional Sabres 54-6, and the Garden City Gophers beat the John Taylor Pipers, 28-14.

The West Kildonan Wolverines edged out the Sisler Spartans 7-6, and it was another low-scoring affair between the River East Kodiaks and the Elmwood Giants, with Elmwood winning 9-8.