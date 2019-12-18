WINNIPEG -- What started as a family homegrown business is now joining forces with a retail giant.

Piccola Cucina was founded in 2009 by mother-daughter duo Anita and Pina Romolo.

The Winnipeg based company, which makes hand-made gourmet artisanal products from almond flour in Winnipeg, has teamed up with Costco.ca’s online store.

The site will be featuring the company’s macaroons. It’s a move that has Pina Romolo very excited.

“We are very proud of our Italian heritage and even more proud of our Canadian upbringing. We are filled with gratitude to be joining the Costco family and look forward to continued growth and opportunities,” said Pina in a news release.