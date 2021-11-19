Homeowners notice burning smell in home, find out they were broken into and had car stolen: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

Two people have been charged following a break and enter at a home in the RM of Portage la Prairie Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to a break and enter at a home on 60 Road North.

According to RCMP, the homeowners woke up and could smell something burning.

“When they went to investigate they realized that they had been broken into and the stove elements had been turned on. They shut them off and called police,” Mounties said in a news release.

Several items had been stolen from the home, including the homeowners’ vehicle. While RCMP was investigating the home, the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision on Highway 1 in the RM of Cartier, approximately three kilometres east of Elie, Man.

When Headingley RCMP officers arrived at the crash scene, they confirmed the vehicle involved was stolen from the earlier break and enter, and they also located stolen items inside the vehicle. First responders on the scene also attempted to treat two males at the scene who were agitated and uncooperative, according to police.

The driver, a 20-year-old from the RM of Portage la Prairie, was identified and found to have several outstanding warrants. He was arrested and taken to hospital, where he was treated and released. Police identified the man as Sydney Moose.

The passenger, a 17-year-old from Long Plain First Nation, was uninjured and taken to the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment.

Both Moose and the 17-year-old have been charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of arson, mischief, trespass by night and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Moose has also been charged with two counts of failure to comply.

The pair are in custody. None of the charges against the two have been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.