Winnipeg homeowners will find out Thursday which residential streets will get fixed this year.

City administrators told the infrastructure committee Thursday morning that 34 local roads will be repaired in 2019 and they will be emailing the list of streets to councillors.

"It's a combination of not only what can get done but what made sense to put together in an efficient package of streets that would make the most sense towards tendering,” said public works director Jim Berezowsky

Work on 53 residential roads and 11 lanes was chopped from the city budget this year, following a funding dispute with the province. Since that decision city council agreed to use $40 million of extra gas tax revenue to fill the gap.

Berezowsky says the remaining 19 roads and 11 lanes will be fixed in 2020