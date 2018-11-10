Featured
Homicide detectives investigating 'serious incident' in West End
A Winnipeg police cruiser parked outside a home in the 1000 block of Sherburn St. on Saturday, Nov.10. (Source: Scott Sinclair/CTV News Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 12:43PM CST
Homicide detectives are investigating what police call a 'serious incident' in the West End early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg police say they were called to a home on Sherburn St. near Wellington Ave. just after midnight.
They say officers were still on scene as of noon on Saturday.