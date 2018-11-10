Homicide detectives are investigating what police call a 'serious incident' in the West End early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police say they were called to a home on Sherburn St. near Wellington Ave. just after midnight.

They say officers were still on scene as of noon on Saturday.

WPS is investigating a serious incident that occurred overnight at a residence in the 1000 block of Sherburn.

Officers were called to the residence at approx. 12:20 a.m. and units remain on scene.

Homicide detective are leading the investigation.