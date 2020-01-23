WINNIPEG -- Brandon police have announced details of a homicide investigation it said began with a call over a man in cardiac arrest last winter.

On March 1, 2019, police were called to a home in the 3500 block of Willowdale Crescent at 7:40 a.m.

Officers attended the call along with members of the Brandon Fire and Emergency Services, and arrived to find the man dead.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Eugene Kakewash from Brandon.

Police said during an autopsy, it was determined his death was not due to natural causes.

Brandon police said it won't be releasing Kakewash's cause of death or any other information about the investigation, as investigators don't want to jeopardize the case.

However, police are asking anyone who feels they have information about Kakewash's death to come forward. People are asked to call police at 204-729-2345.