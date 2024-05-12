Homicide investigation closes stretch of Portage Avenue

Winnipeg police closed a stretch of Portage Avenue on Sunday morning because of a homicide investigation.

Portage Avenue from Home Street to Evanson Street, as well as north and southbound Arlington, were taped off for several hours.

Police said officers were called to the area at around 2:20 a.m. regarding an injured man. They found him on the ground and provided emergency care by applying a chest seal at the scene.

The 46-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries. His name was not released.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) initially posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the road closure at 6:50 a.m.

Evidence markers were seen scattered throughout the sprawling crime scene – on Portage Avenue, adjacent sidewalks, and a back alley connecting Home Street to Arlington Street.

Police officers were also seen collecting evidence and using a drone camera in the area.

The roadway reopened to traffic around 10:40 a.m.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information – including video surveillance – to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.