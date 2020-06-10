WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police are investigating a recent death as a homicide after a man died two days after returning home from hospital after being shot.

It's the 18th homicide in Winnipeg in 2020.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired into a residence in the 400 block of Agnes Street on June 4 at approximately 11 p.m.

Officers found an adult man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

The man was released from hospital on June 6, and returned home, where police said he suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Disdale White.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.