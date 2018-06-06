

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over as the primary investigators into a missing persons case.

Eduardo Balaquit, 59, was providing cleaning services at a Keewatin Street business on Monday night before he went missing.

His vehicle was discovered nearby with the passenger window smashed, according to family.

Now his family is searching for answers.

“He never had any trouble with anyone, he just worked and came home,” said his son Edward Balaquit.

“Everyone we spoke with at his work said the same thing. Worked with him for 10 years, 20 years, never was an issue. Never fought with anyone. never argued with anyone. We just want to see him get home."

Const. Jay Murray said it’s unusual for Balaquit to be out of contact from family for such a long period of time.

He said homicide investigators were brought in over some concerns with the case, but did not confirm Balaquit’s vehicle window was found smashed.

A search party was held Tuesday evening at Tyndall Park School after his loved ones said he went missing under strange circumstances.

Police said he was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m. in the Amber Trails area. Officers said it is believed that he was in the 300 block of Keewatin between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

He may also have been in a grey/silver 2012 Dodge Caravan, according to a news release

Balaquit was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Balaquit’s whereabouts is asked to contact the WPS homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Any people or businesses with surveillance video in or around the 300 block of Keewatin are asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 if they haven’t spoken with police yet.

There will be another search party Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the PCCM, 737 Keewatin St.

With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell