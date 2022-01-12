Homicide suspect surrenders following standoff with police

Winnipeg police involved in a standoff outside a home on Manitoba Avenue on Jan. 12 (Jamie Dowsett, CTV News) Winnipeg police involved in a standoff outside a home on Manitoba Avenue on Jan. 12 (Jamie Dowsett, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island