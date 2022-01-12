Homicide suspect surrenders following standoff with police

A homicide suspect has been arrested following a standoff with Winnipeg police on Wednesday.

Police said they arrived at a home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue around 2 p.m.

The suspect, who police said was not armed, surrendered to officers at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police told CTV News the homicide in question was not in relation to the Dec. 9 death of Anthony Sinclair, but declined to provide further details on the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Police said more information will be provided Thursday.