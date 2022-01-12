Homicide suspect surrenders following standoff with Winnipeg police

A man wanted in connection with a homicide has been arrested following a four-hour standoff with Winnipeg police on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a homicide that happened late last year. Police said Robert Randall Anderson, 43, was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Alexander Avenue on December 31.

Police said the homicide unit began an investigation and identified 32-year-old James Houle as a suspect in connection with Anderson's death. Police said the two men knew each other, and allege there was an altercation between them when Anderson was shot and killed.

On Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m., the homicide unit, tactical support team and general officers arrived at a home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue.

"Houle was believed to be inside and considered armed and dangerous," police said in a news release, adding it escalated into an armed and barricaded situation.

"Over the next few hours, support units continued to communicate and provide de-escalation strategies to encourage a safe resolution."

Police said at around 6:30 p.m. Houle peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Houle is facing charges including second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm, a restricted or prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said he was detained in custody.