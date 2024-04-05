Homicide suspect wanted in connection with second killing

A 27-year-old man wanted in a March homicide has been charged in connection to a second death – although police do not believe the two killings are related.

Maxim Dale Garneau is already wanted on second-degree murder charges in the death of Edgar Allen Bear. The 56-year-old man from Peguis First Nation was found dead in a Selkirk Avenue home on March 18.

On Thursday, the Winnipeg Police Service said Garneau is now a suspect in the killing of 25-year-old Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez.

Garvey-Rodriquez was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a College Avenue apartment building on Sept. 10, 2023. He later died in hospital of his injuries.

Garneau is wanted on second-degree murder charges in both deaths. He is considered dangerous, and police are warning the public not to make contact with him.

Anyone with information on Garneau’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.