Homicide under investigation in Cross Lake: RCMP
Published Saturday, July 17, 2021 11:14PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Cross Lake RCMP are investigating a homicide after a man was found with undisclosed injuries.
On Saturday at 11:45 a.m., police responded to a man in need of medical attention. The 30-year-old was transported to the local nursing station, where he died.
Police said a 30-year-old woman from Cross Lake was arrested and is in custody.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.