WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood.

On March 16, police went to a multi-unit home in the 500 block of College Avenue following a report a man was shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.