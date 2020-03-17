Homicide unit investigating after man fatally shot in William Whyte area
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 9:59AM CST
Police on scene in the 500 block of College Avenue. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s William Whyte neighbourhood.
On March 16, police went to a multi-unit home in the 500 block of College Avenue following a report a man was shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.