Homicide unit investigating after man found assaulted near rail line
On Thursday around 3 a.m. police went to the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue following the report of an assault. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 10:12AM CST
The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a male who was found seriously assaulted near a rail line.
On Thursday around 3 a.m. police went to the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue following the report of an assault and found an unresponsive male. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.