The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a male who was found seriously assaulted near a rail line.

On Thursday around 3 a.m. police went to the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue following the report of an assault and found an unresponsive male. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.