Homicide unit investigating after man found dead in North End rooming house

Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead inside a North End rooming house.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Magnus Avenue for a report of armed men at the multi-room residence.

Officers from multiple districts and Air1, the WPS’ helicopter, arrived on scene and found three suspects fleeing from the home, one of whom had a firearm.

All were placed under arrest without incident, officers say.

They then found the body of a deceased man inside a suite.

His death is being treated as a homicide, and an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information or video surveillance that may help investigators is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.