Homicide unit investigating after man found dead in North End rooming house
Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead inside a North End rooming house.
Police say they were called to the 300 block of Magnus Avenue for a report of armed men at the multi-room residence.
Officers from multiple districts and Air1, the WPS’ helicopter, arrived on scene and found three suspects fleeing from the home, one of whom had a firearm.
All were placed under arrest without incident, officers say.
They then found the body of a deceased man inside a suite.
His death is being treated as a homicide, and an autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information or video surveillance that may help investigators is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Multiple people stabbed at apartment building west of Montreal
Russia has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon, the White House says
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
Cyberspy agency imploring Canadians in new ads to think twice about what they see online
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Donald Trump says when he mixes up names, it's on purpose
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his recent mixing up of names was intentional.
Man travelling from Montreal to N.Y. caught with python in his pants at U.S.-Canada border
Masked armed suspects caught on camera during home invasion north of Toronto
A camera inside a York Region home captured the terrifying moment when armed suspects burst into the house and held up the residents on Valentine’s Day.
Some members of Parliament, ministers assigned police protection as security tightens
A Conservative MP whose Toronto office was vandalized this week is among several federal politicians under visible police protection on Parliament Hill.
Regina
-
Sask. Health Authority adding more beds to Regina’s long-term care program and Wascana Rehab
To continue addressing capacity issues in Regina, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it will be adding more beds to the health care system.
-
Missing teen last seen in east Regina, RCMP asking for help in search
RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in east Regina Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. teachers to renew rotating strikes, withdraw lunch supervision on Friday
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers to renew rotating strikes, withdraw lunch supervision on Friday
-
Sask. brothers recount nightmare finding adequate care for ailing mother
Paxton Francis never imagined he'd be at the centre of a battle ensuring his ailing mother receives the best care possible during her nearly five months in hospital.
-
Porter Airlines announces Toronto-Saskatoon route
Saskatoon residents will soon have another way to fly to Canada’s largest city.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
-
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, weapons, three people charged
An early morning raid Thursday of a residence in Kirkland Lake netted more than $34,000 in illegal drugs, $4,000 in cash and a handgun with ammunition.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with manslaughter after woman found dead in Beacon Heights fire
A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a death in a residential fire in north Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Rainbow Valley Bridge to reopen fully in late 2024 before partial closure again in 2025
The westbound lanes of Rainbow Valley Bridge have been closed until late 2024 as the city works on adding more lanes to Whitemud Drive.
-
'It's when a light gets turned on': Red Deer man credits recovery to Drug Treatment Court
A Red Deer man is looking forward to the future after becoming the first person to graduate from the Central Alberta Drug Treatment Court Program.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Snow storm makes for messy commute in GTA
Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.
-
'I've never won big like this': Group of 12 warehouse workers from GTA win lottery together
A dozen warehouse workers from the GTA fist-bumped each other all day after recently scoring a Lotto Max prize together.
Calgary
-
Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth
Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.
-
Cast of 'Scream' to reunite at Calgary Expo
Calgary Expo has become famous for its cast reunions, and the 2024 edition will be no exception, when the Expo hosts the first-ever Canadian reunion of the cast of Scream.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
-
Man travelling from Montreal to N.Y. caught with python in his pants at U.S.-Canada border
-
Biggest snowfall of the month so far expected in Montreal
Montrealers should expect a slow commute Friday morning as a disturbance could bring snow to southwestern Quebec starting Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
Man charged in connection with 27 west-end shoplifting thefts
The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with a series of shoplifting thefts in the city's west-end.
-
Man rescued from Ottawa River after car falls into water in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau police say a man was rescued from the water after a car fell into the Ottawa River Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly crashing into Halifax police car
A man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police car in downtown Halifax Wednesday night.
-
N.B. surplus flip-flops again in third quarter, from $40.3 million to $247.4 million
New Brunswick is reporting a $247.4 million projected surplus for 2023-24 fiscal year, an over $200 million jump since its last fiscal update in November.
Kitchener
-
Some GRT bus stops closed, routes detoured due to winter weather
Grand River Transit declared a severe event on Thursday afternoon. As a result, select bus stops have been closed and some routes have been detoured.
-
Third arrest made in Kitchener store robbery
A third youth has been charged for an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.
-
Two youths arrested in multiple attempted armed vehicle robberies in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police arrested two youths in relation to multiple attempted vehicle armed robberies in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
-
B.C. wine grapes facing up to 99% production drop due to January cold snap
A new report says British Columbia's wine industry is anticipating "catastrophic crop losses" of up to 99 per cent of typical grape production due to January's intense cold snap.
-
New disease discovered by researchers at BC Children's Hospital
Researchers in B.C.'s Lower Mainland have discovered a new disease that affects brain development in children – a finding that promises to solve a medical mystery affecting families around the world.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
-
Victoria police misconduct fuels appeal for convicted drug dealer
A man who trafficked drugs in Victoria is trying to overturn his conviction by arguing the police officer who was a key witness at his trial cannot be trusted.
-
Troubling incident at councillor's home leads Langford mayor to ask former mayor to denounce behaviour
At a press conference on Wednesday, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson was flanked by four city councillors as he called for unity within the community.