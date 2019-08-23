Homicide unit investigating after man in his 20s dies
The homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in his 20s. (Source: Lizzy Symons/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 8:36AM CST
The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man died on Thursday.
Around 9:30 a.m. emergency crews went to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue following a medical call about an injured man.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.