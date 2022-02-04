Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for information

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

On Feb. 2, around 1:10 p.m., police said officers were called to a report of "suspicious circumstances" in the 400 block of Furby Street. The building was an apartment block.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman and she has been identified as 26-year-old Heather Marie Cheyane Beardy.

The homicide unit is investigating the situation and anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.