Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Osborne Village

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is treating the death of a man in Osborne Village Thursday morning as suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to a report of an unresponsive man on the ground in the 400 block of River Avenue at 7:15 a.m. When first responders arrived, they determined the man was dead.

Police tape could be seen surrounding a bus shack at Osborne Street and River Avenue. Officers could also be seen in a nearby alley.

Winnipeg police are seen in an alley near Osborne Street and River Avenue on Nov. 18, 2021. Winnipeg police said a man was found dead on River Avenue Thursday morning, and the death is being treated as suspicious. (CTV News Photo Glenn Katherine Dow)An initial assessment has determined the death is suspicious, and the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.