WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are treating a death as a homicide after finding a man dead inside an apartment.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building on Charles Street near Redwood Avenue early Sunday morning at 2:26 a.m. after reports of an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a suite. Police are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).