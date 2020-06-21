WINNIPEG -- A man who checked into hospital on Friday with apparent stab wounds has succumbed to his injuries.

Winnipeg police said 33-year-old Robert James Forbister checked into hospital around 4:35 a.m. June 19.

After further investigation, officers determined the victim had been assaulted shortly prior in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Investigators are asking for businesses or residents in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street to check for any available CCTV images from the early morning hours of June 19, specifically from the period of 4:00 to 4:30 a.m.

Police are also asking anyone that was in the area during this time and may have any information that could assist investigators to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The number of reported homicides in 2020 in Winnipeg now sits at 19.