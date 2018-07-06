Featured
Honourary name ‘Slurpee Way’ coming to Rouge Road
‘Slurpee Way’ will sit on Rouge Road between Portage Avenue and Byrd Avenue.
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 6:16AM CST
The city will give a stretch of Rouge Road an honourary name to mark Winnipeg’s longstanding reputation as the Slurpee capital of the world.
Winnipeg has received the designation for 19 consecutive years.
A city spokesperson said signage will be in place by July 11, the 91st birthday of the 7-Eleven Corporation, and the street name will remain in place for two years.
