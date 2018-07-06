The city will give a stretch of Rouge Road an honourary name to mark Winnipeg’s longstanding reputation as the Slurpee capital of the world.

Winnipeg has received the designation for 19 consecutive years.

A city spokesperson said signage will be in place by July 11, the 91st birthday of the 7-Eleven Corporation, and the street name will remain in place for two years.

‘Slurpee Way’ will sit on Rouge Road between Portage Avenue and Byrd Avenue.