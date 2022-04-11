Hope for the best, plan for the worst: Manitoba readies itself for coming blizzard
With a blizzard looming in southern Manitoba, emergency preparedness officials say the province is ready to deal with the storm.
Environment Canada has been warning a major storm set to hit parts of Southern Manitoba Tuesday evening has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
The weather agency has warned travel will become increasingly difficult throughout the day on Wednesday, and is advising people not to travel and expect power outages.
READ MORE: Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Johanu Botha, head of Manitoba's Emergency Management Organization, said the province has been working very closely with Manitoba Hydro in planning for this kind of event.
"We always hope for the best, but we plan for the worst," he said.
"We are well aware that, should there be power outages, that we will have to prioritize their resource to ensure that municipalities and communities can continue to function."
In terms of emergency and critical services, Botha said the province has plans in place to ensure the critical threshold of those services can continue regardless of the storm.
"These services could be impacted, but we've done everything we can to minimize the impact on them."
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has warned home care services could be affected over the next few days due to a forecasted blizzard.
READ MORE: Blizzard could impact home care services in Winnipeg
Fisaha Unduche, executive director of hydrologic forecasting and water management with the province, said the forecast may avoid significant flooding.
With the mercury expected to remain below zero for the remainder of the week – this will allow for a slow and gradual melt.
"We know this is a significant snowstorm, but we've been through significant snowstorms many times. As Manitobans, we have experience of dealing even with storms way (more) serious than this one," said Unduche.
"Flood-wise, Manitoba rivers have capacity and our flood protections are well efficient to handle any volume that might come from this snowmelt."
But when the snow does start to fly, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwnuik said staff will be out immediately following the storm to ensure major arteries are cleared within four hours. He said it is important for Manitobans to be safe and smart on the roads.
"When the RCMP states it is closing the highways, if people can stay off the highways because not only is it going to be dangerous with the blowing snow, winds, but it is also the water that is in the ditches too."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
WHO says it is analyzing two new Omicron COVID sub-variants
The World Health Organization said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget
The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.
Britney Spears says she is pregnant
Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.
WATCH LIVE | Several rescued, 5 hospitalized, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
Researchers say those with a history of allergies may have an increased risk of high blood pressure
Adults who have a history of allergies may also have an increased risk of high blood pressure and developing coronary heart disease, according to new analysis of cross-sectional survey data from the U.S.
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Sask. Penitentiary staff seize package with $275,000 worth of contraband inside
Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seized a package containing $275,779 worth of contraband, according to Correctional Services Canada.
-
Evidence of COVID-19 up 743% in Saskatoon wastewater
Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has leapt by almost 743 per cent over last week's reported amount.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Quebec charged in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle killing one occupant and sending another to hospital, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Small plane crashes in Sault Ste. Marie
Few details are known, but a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in the Goulais Avenue area Monday afternoon.
-
Northern Ontario gold mine breaks ground on third expansion
Dignitaries and local First Nation leaders are gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony near Dubreuilville for Island Gold Mine's Phase 3 expansion Monday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
-
Alberta terminates relationship with 3 Russian regions
The government of Alberta says it has ended its relationship with Tyumen Oblast, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in response to the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
'It makes me feel anxious': Concerns over school transmission of COVID-19 continue
Some Alberta parents are growing increasingly concerned about COVID-19 transmission in schools as the province deals with its sixth wave of the virus.
Toronto
-
Ontario boy gets hit in the face with puck at first NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Ontario couple who got COVID-19 before beach vacation shocked they won't get a refund
An Ontario couple who were set to go away on their first vacation since before the pandemic are shocked that they won't be refunded after testing positive for COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 councillor Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Man charged with conspiracy to murder at Alberta border protest going directly to trial
One of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade protest in southern Alberta wants to go directly to trial.
-
Bird flu found at 3 more poultry flocks in central Alberta
Bird flu has been found in three more poultry flocks in central Alberta, Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials said on Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
Quebec marks 1 million COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise by 85
Quebec reported on Monday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 85 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died as the province surpassed 1,000,000 confirmed positive PCR tests.
-
Ontario boy gets hit in the face with puck at first NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
-
Resident of city-run long-term care home allegedly abused
The city of Ottawa says an employee allegedly physically abused a resident of one of its long-term care homes last month.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire
An RCMP officer who was killed in Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
'Expensive lobster is good for everyone in N.S.': Winners and losers as prices of crustaceans skyrocket
Famous Maritime lobster rolls may be harder to find at some eating establishments this summer, but those in the lobster industry say the region should be celebrating the soaring prices, rather than complaining about them.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
-
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Several rescued, 5 hospitalized, some unaccounted for as fire tears through downtown Vancouver building
Some remain unaccounted for as a fire tears through a mixed-use building in downtown Vancouver, sending at least five to hospital.
-
Fatal Surrey shooting: Trial underway, witness recalls hearing heated arguments
The trial of a man accused in a 2019 fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., began Monday
-
2 street racing incidents stopped by police, learner's licence drivers didn't have supervisors
Two separate street racing incidents were halted by Port Moody police last week, leading to violation tickets being issued and cars being impounded.
Vancouver Island
-
'We need to do even more, even faster': Trudeau highlights new electric-vehicle infrastructure during Victoria visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he wants to make it easier for more Canadians to drive electric vehicles and he isn't ruling out nuclear power as a cleaner source of energy.
-
Parks Canada imposes dog ban on popular beach near Tofino, B.C.
Parks Canada says the ban is intended to protect migrating shorebirds during a critical time in their migration cycle.
-
Colwood planning $4.9M pedestrian and cycling bridge along Galloping Goose trail
The City of Colwood says plans are now underway to bring an estimated $4.9-million pedestrian and cycling bridge to the Galloping Goose trail.