WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Hormone replacement therapy for women may be coming to Manitoba

    Premier Wab Kinew spoke at a B.C. election rally Thursday. (CTV News) Premier Wab Kinew spoke at a B.C. election rally Thursday. (CTV News)
    Share

    Premier Wab Kinew said during a Vancouver, B.C. election rally that his government is looking to B.C. healthcare which includes funding hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for women in the province.

    He met with British Columbia’s Premier David Eby Thursday and spoke about what his government has been able to accomplish.

    During Kinew’s remarks, Kinew said as soon as he took office the Manitoba government started working to emulate B.C.’s plan for universal coverage of birth control which took effect April 2023.

    It was announced in August that birth control will be free for all Manitobans starting Oct. 1.

    While Kinew was in B.C. Thursday, Eby announced his government was the first province to reach a pharmacare deal with the federal government.

    The agreement will allow B.C. to fund HRT for women.

    “There are so many ways your government is leading the way and when I heard the announcement today about HRT I was like, ‘Looks like we are going to copy them again,” Kinew said.

    There were no timelines or schedules attached to the statement.

    The B.C. PharmaCare deal is worth an estimated $195 million and could start by April.

    The coverage that was earmarked for birth control will instead go to HRT for women because birth control is covered provincially in B.C.

    B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix estimated that 40,000 women could benefit from this HRT coverage in that province.

    “British Columbia has been a leader in access to universal contraceptives and countless of other aspects of healthcare and Manitoba is happy to continue to take their good ideas and see what is possible in a Manitoba context,” a spokesperson for the Manitoba government said in an emailed statement.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Three-way race expected in Montreal byelection

    Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News