WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police dealt with a bit of a different call Tuesday morning.

Around 5:17 a.m., police were told two horses were wandering loose in traffic on Plessis Road near St. Boniface Road.

Two officers responded to the call, both of whom are familiar with horses, and were able to calm them down and put ropes around their necks.

The officers were able to guide the horses off the road and took them to a nearby gravel road to keep them safe.

Police searched nearby stables as they tried to identify their owner.

Around 6:10 a.m., officers turned the horses over to a nearby stable owner to take care of them until the owner was later found.