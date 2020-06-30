WINNIPEG -- New numbers from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) show wait times at hospitals across the city are down by roughly half compared to May last year.

In May of 2019, all hospitals combined had roughly a two hour wait time. May 2020 showed that the average wait time has dropped to one hour.

A spokesperson for the WRHA said it is hard to "draw definitive conclusions" during a pandemic, but noted a decrease was starting before the pandemic.

"We do believe there is some real progress taking place, but there are a number of other factors at play currently, including lower patient volumes, hospital admissions, and EMS arrivals than last year," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

The numbers from the WRHA show that the Grace Hospital has seen the largest drop in wait times going from an average of 2.35 hours in May 2019 to just under 53 minutes in May 2020.

Seven Oaks Urgent Care also saw a significant drop going from an average of 2.05 hours in May 2019 to just under 47 minutes in May 2020.

The WRHA spokesperson said numbers in May have started to get slightly back to normal compared to March and April, but isn't known if the lower wait times will continue.

"It is too early to predict whether the current trends will hold over the longer term, and what effect that may have on wait times going forward.

"We will continue to monitor and analyze all aspects of emergency and urgent patient care over the coming months. However, our focus currently remains on delivering safe, quality patient care to everyone who comes to us, and on scaling back up our hospital operations, while ensuring our health system remains safe and ready to serve our community.”