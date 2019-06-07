

CTV Winnipeg





Hot weather and strong winds have prompted the province to implement a ban on campfires at Stephenfield Provincial Park, located in southwestern Manitoba.

Manitoba Sustainable Development said on Friday that in most other provincial parks in the Interlake and Eastern parts of the province, campfires are permitted in approved pits from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. It advises to check restrictions at the campground office as conditions could change.

The province notes these fire restrictions are precautionary, and that local municipalities also have the option of implementing burning bans.

Those who ride ATVs where back-country travel is allowed are told to stay on developed trails, stop and check around the engine and exhaust for debris, and to get rid of any debris that is caught in the equipment. ATV drivers are also advised to carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

Between April 1 and Nov. 15 open fires are prohibited, unless it’s under a burning permit or in an enclosed, approved fire pit. During this time, written authorization might also be required for anyone participating in activities using fireworks or sky lanterns in wooded areas. For more information contact a Manitoba Sustainable Development office.