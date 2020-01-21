The Clarion Lakeside Inn and Convention Centre has been closed down for the next few months, after a fire last week forced guests -- and the Grey Cup -- to escape billowing smoke.

It was a spectacle that grabbed the attention of Kenora, Ont., last Friday -- thick black smoke pouring from the underside of the rotunda-style hotel, as Blue Bombers fullback John Rush was seen running from the hotel cradling the Grey Cup in his arms.

READ MORE: Grey Cup saved from hotel fire in Kenora

The hotel's general manager, Jimmy Koo said in a post on Facebook, there were no injuries during the incident thanks to the first responders, the fire department and police who quickly evacuated the hotel.

Koo said the hotel is now expected to be closed down for a couple months while it is repaired.

"We would like to thank the community for their expression of concerns. We will be up and running as soon as possible," he said in the post.

In an email to CTV News Winnipeg, Koo said they are still unsure of what caused the fire, adding that it caused fire damage beneath the structure and smoke damage inside.

He said they are still working to determine the extent of the damage.