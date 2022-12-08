Hotel owner in shock after fire destroys property, post office

A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.

According to the RCMP, officers from the Whitemouth and Lac du Bonnet detachments were called to a fire at a hotel and post office in Rennie, Man., at around 3:50 a.m. Fire crews from Whitemouth, Whiteshell and Reynolds also responded to the incident.

Police said no one was hurt as there was no one inside the buildings.

Uma Bilimoria, who owns the Rennie Hotel with her husband, said police called her around 5:30 a.m. about the fire.

"It was just a very big shock that happened to me," she said. "We were just like someone had just taken out the land below our feet."

Carlin Giesbrecht, the deputy chief of the Whitemouth Fire Department, said when crews arrived at the fire, it was in its beginning stages.

"The guys made entry and knocked the fire down a bit but unfortunately it had already spread into interior walls, attic spaces," he told CTV News.

Supplied image of the fire at the Rennie Hotel on Dec. 8, 2022.

"We were fortunate that we had the RM of Reynolds Fire Department help us, as well as the Whiteshell (Fire Department) out of West Hawk came to help us so we can rotate guys out of the weather, keep them somewhat warm."

He said were also called to another fire around 1:30 a.m. on the CP train tracks west of town.

"Earlier in the night, there was a train fire that we responded to that ended up not being much of a fire. Totally unrelated to this hotel fire," he said.

He said the community opened up the community centre to help the fire crews warm up after a busy night.

"People brought food, pizza, soup, rolls, coffee so we can rotate in and out and warm up and the community has been very supportive of us," he said.

Russ Gawluk, the reeve of the R.M. of Reynolds, said crews remain on scene as of about 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“There’s not much flame left visually, although the fire chief tells me it’s still burning inside the walls and inside the false ceiling, so they’re having to continue to keep the fire at bay,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Images from the scene show the Rennie Hotel engulfed in flames with several firefighters at the scene.

Mounties and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the cause of the fire.

The aftermath of a fire at the Rennie Hotel and post office on Dec. 8, 2022 (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Gawluk said the loss of this hotel is “pretty huge.”

“It’s been a tradition for decades, especially people going to and from the [Whiteshell Provincial Park] or the lakes that are up north,” he said.

“There are hundreds of seasonal and year-round people who live around the lakes up here, as well as almost 200 that live in the immediate area of Rennie, and this hotel has been very instrumental for weekenders. Sledders in the winter would stop off, fuel up and enjoy sandwiches at the hotel.”

Gawluk added that people around Rennie and the surrounding areas are strong and resilient, and he would not be surprised if this loss made way for some new businesses.

Bilimoria said she bought the hotel from its previous owner in July of last year.

"The last year, the hotel was so good. It was up and running. It was doing so good. The people were very happy," she said, adding it was an entertainment hub in the area.

"It's a really big loss for the community."

She said the hotel was closed down in September due to a labour shortage, but she had planned to reopen the hotel next week.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.