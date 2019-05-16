A Winnipeg city councillor says it's time to enforce elementary school zone speed limits year-round and expand the hours.

Coun. Shawn Nason says he may table a motion next week to have the 30 km/h speed limit in place for 12 hours, including during the summer months.

Right now the speed is enforced between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. during the school year, but not in July and August.

Nason says making the change would clear up confusion for drivers and improve safety as children use school grounds year-round and into the evening.

Infrastructure chair Matt Allard says he has kids and is open to discussing the idea.