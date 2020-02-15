WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service believes a house fire was caused by the improper use of incense.

Crews were called to a house in the 200 block of Rougeau Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and launched an offensive attack. Officials said the fire was declared under control within half an hour.

The city said the occupants were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm, and had self-evacuated before crews showed up. No injuries were reported.

The WFPS is reminding people to take extra precautions when using incense or candles, and offered these tips:

Never leave lit candles or incense unattended;

Use non-combustible candleholders or incense bases, and place them on firm, non-slip surfaces;

Avoid putting lit candles and incense in a drafty area;

Extinguish a candle when it burns down to within two inches of its holder or base;

Keep candles and incense away from any flammable materials;

Keep candle wicks trimmed to half an inch and remove excess wax before storage;

Always keep candles, matches and lighters out of the reach of children.

No damage estimates are available at this time.