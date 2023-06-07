House fire in Brandon leaves one man dead
A house fire in Brandon, Man., on Monday has left a 38-year-old man dead.
The Brandon Police Service was called to the fire in the 600 block of 21st Street around 3:35 p.m. on Monday.
When officers got to the scene, they were unable to go inside as the house was filled with smoke. Crews with the Brandon Fire Emergency Services then arrived and went into the home where they found the 38-year-old resident.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Brandon police continue to investigate.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
Wildfire smoke blankets Ontario, Quebec, air quality plummets, affects activities
Poor air quality is forecast to persist into the weekend across parts of Ontario, as plumes of wildfire smoke blanket the province and prompt school boards to limit outdoor activities.
Canadians want revenge on Bernardo, but that's not how prison works: ex-official
One of the architects of the law that governs Canada's prison system says it's understandable people want revenge on killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo, but that's not what the prison system is designed for.
Indigo founder Heather Reisman retires, almost half of board steps down
Indigo founder Heather Reisman announced she is retiring as almost half of the book retailer's board of directors steps down.
Kids and social media: Tips for developing positive habits before it's too late
With social media ever-present in modern life, figuring out when and how to introduce it to children is something every parent will have to deal with eventually. CTV's Your Morning spoke to a child-life specialist about how parents can have that conversation and be positive role models too.
'We've never seen this before': Canada's unprecedented fire season adds pressure to crews
The start to wildfire season is adding pressure to fire crews who for some have been working the last month straight to protect communities in Canada.
Sleep, don't scroll: Tips to avoid sleep procrastination
Being a 'sleep procrastinator' might not only make you grumpy the next day, it can put your health at risk. A sleep expert shares tips for making sure bedtime is shut-eye time.
Pope Francis will have abdominal surgery and stay in the hospital for several days
Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital for surgery Wednesday to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the latest malady to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago.
Regina
-
Heat warnings end for Regina, continue in southeast Sask.
Environment Canada has dropped heat warnings for Regina Wednesday morning as some temperature moderation is expected in the coming days.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
-
Trial for man accused of brother's death resumes, appears in court by video
The trial for the man accused of his brother’s death resumed on Tuesday morning, with the accused appearing in court by video.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bakery sees business rise after hiring newcomers from Ukraine
A willingness to hire newcomers to Canada has brought new business to Nestor’s Bakery.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Moosomin First Nation death
A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a death on the Moosomin First Nation.
-
Celebration of life for former CTV Saskatoon reporter planned
A celebration of life for a former CTV Saskatoon reporter will be held on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire west of Sudbury prompts evacuation order, total active fires in northern Ont. grows to 54
A northern Ontario forest fire that started west of Sudbury on Sunday morning has grown to more than 1,000 hectares and has prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for the immediate area as the number of active fires in the region grows.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Edmonton
-
Forest Heights robbery victim shot to death, case officially a homicide
The man who was killed during a robbery in Forest Heights on Monday was shot, an autopsy has confirmed.
-
'We never give up': RCMP helicopter joins search for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River
An RCMP helicopter is assisting with the search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River nearly 48 hours ago.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
Toronto
-
Conditions expected to worsen as wildfire smoke pushes Toronto air quality to 'high-risk' levels
The air quality in Toronto has become so polluted due to forest fires in Quebec and Ontario that strenuous outdoor activities could leave you coughing and with an itchy throat.
-
Indigo founder Heather Reisman retires, almost half of board steps down
Indigo founder Heather Reisman announced she is retiring as almost half of the book retailer's board of directors steps down.
-
Mississauga homebuilder tried to charge buyer $518K more for property without any supporting documentation: regulatory body
A regulatory body has revoked the licence of a Mississauga homebuilder after it says that the company demanded that a buyer pay an additional $518,000 for a property that they already had a contract to purchase.
Calgary
-
Emergency crews called to crash on Highway 2 south of Calgary
At least one person is in life-threatening condition following a crash on Highway 2 south of the city, officials have confirmed.
-
Heat warning in place for Calgary and surrounding areas
It's going to get hot in Calgary and several other communities, Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
Montreal
-
Canadians want revenge on Bernardo, but that's not how prison works: ex-official
One of the architects of the law that governs Canada's prison system says it's understandable people want revenge on killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo, but that's not what the prison system is designed for.
-
Quebec to table a motion on 1995 sovereignty referendum
The Legault government will table a new motion to force the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to lift the secrecy surrounding the enquiry into the financing of the No camp in the 1995 referendum on sovereignty.
-
Westmount nail salon targeted by suspected arson: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a case of suspected arson after a nail salon in Westmount caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Special Air Quality Statement
Special Air Quality Statement | Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third day
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 8;30 a.m.
-
Evacuation order extended 48 hours as Centennial Lake fire continues to burn
An evacuation order at Centennial Lake, 150 km west of Ottawa, has been extended for another 48 hours as crews continue to battle the wildfire.
-
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
Atlantic
-
Shelburne volunteer fire chief says wildfire efforts have 'been a fight'
The chief of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department says the blaze near Barrington Lake, which is now classified as “held,” is unlike anything he’s ever seen.
-
IN PHOTOS: Damage, destruction left behind by Halifax-area wildfire
Halifax media outlets were given a tour of the neighbourhoods hardest hit by the Tantallon wildfire Tuesday afternoon and saw firsthand the damage and destruction left behind.
-
Irving Oil weighing its options, including the possible sale of its assets
Irving Oil says it’s undertaking a “strategic review” with an eye to its future. In a release Wednesday, the company says it’s looking at a number of options, including the sale of its assets.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Six Region of Waterloo councillors announce support for amalgamation
One unified city – that’s what six Region of Waterloo councillors say they want when it comes to the future of the region’s municipal governance.
-
Waterloo region school boards postpone track meets as air quality expected to reach 'high risk' Wednesday
High levels of air pollution have developed in Waterloo region and Wellington County as smoke plumes from wildfires burning in Quebec and northeastern Ontario continue to blow into the region, Environment Canada says.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meeting
The plan to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
Vancouver
-
Lacrosse through the ages: New Westminster Salmonbellies celebrate 135th anniversary
The pounding sounds of running on hardwood, the smash of the ball hitting the boards and the cheer of the crowd—it’s officially lacrosse season at Queens Park Arena in New Westminster.
-
$35M lottery ticket sold in Victoria, splitting $70M jackpot with Ontario winner
One lucky lottery winner in Victoria and another winner in Ontario will split the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Industry, conservationists welcome Ottawa's delay on B.C. salmon farm transition plan
Both sides of British Columbia's contentious fish farm debate are welcoming Ottawa's move to delay a decision on a planned transition from open-net salmon farms in the province's coastal waters.
Vancouver Island
-
Man missing from Lake Cowichan found dead
A 39-year-old man who was reported missing from Lake Cowichan has been found dead. Mounties say the body of Matthew Mueller was discovered on Tuesday.
-
BC Ferries cancels all Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay sailings
BC Ferries is warning travellers that all sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay on Vancouver Island have been cancelled Wednesday.
-
$35M lottery ticket sold in Victoria, splitting $70M jackpot with Ontario winner
One lucky lottery winner in Victoria and another winner in Ontario will split the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot.