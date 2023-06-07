House fire in Brandon leaves one man dead

A house fire in Brandon, Man., on Monday has left a 38-year-old man dead.

The Brandon Police Service was called to the fire in the 600 block of 21st Street around 3:35 p.m. on Monday.

When officers got to the scene, they were unable to go inside as the house was filled with smoke. Crews with the Brandon Fire Emergency Services then arrived and went into the home where they found the 38-year-old resident.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brandon police continue to investigate.