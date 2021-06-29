WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP suspect arson is the cause of a house fire in Split Lake early Sunday morning.

Thompson Rural RCMP were called to the scene by firefighters from Tataskweyak Cree Nation at around 2:30 p.m. on June 27.

When they arrived, Mounties said officers found the house burning. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but the structure was completely destroyed.

RCMP said they were told the home was boarded up pending renovations, and nobody was believed to be inside.

“The cause of the fire has not been determined but arson is suspected,” RCMP said in a statement, adding the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call RCMP at 203-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.