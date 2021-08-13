WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is reminding residents to stay safe while cooking after a fire started in the kitchen of a home in the Maples.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the fire in the 200 block of Adsum Drive around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday.

After firefighters arrived at the scene, they quickly knocked down the fire, getting it under control just after 5:50 p.m.

Everyone inside the house got out before crews got there. Paramedics assessed one person, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters also found a dog and rabbit in the home and got them out safely.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. However, early investigations show it started in the kitchen.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers to take the following precautions to prevent kitchen fires:

Stay in the kitchen while cooking;

Turn off stove burners when leaving the kitchen;

Keep anything that could catch fire away from the stovetop. This includes oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains; and

Heat oil slowly. If cooking oil catches fire, and the fire is small and manageable, you can use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Do not use water to put out an oil fire.

There are no damage estimates at this time.