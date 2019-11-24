WINNIPEG – Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a house fire Sunday afternoon.

The City of Winnipeg said the Winnipeg fire Paramedics Service was called shortly after 1:40 p.m. to a multi-family side-by-side home in the 800 block of McMeans Avenue East.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the home. Two people had self-evacuated and were taken to hospital in stable condition. Firefighters battled the fire from the inside of the home, and had it under control by 2:17 p.m.

The crews rescued a dog from the home and reunited it with its owners. A cat was also found dead inside the house.

The city said the suite had significant water, fire, and smoke damage. A neighbouring suite also had some smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.