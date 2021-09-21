House fire in Winnipeg's West End leaves one person dead
One person died on Tuesday morning following a house fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the fire at a bungalow in the 500 block of Young Street just before 8:40 a.m.
When they got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home, and proceeded to attack the fire from inside the house.
By 8:56 a.m., the fire was declared under control.
One person got out of the house safely. Crews searched the home and found one other person, who was declared dead at the scene.
The WFPS and Winnipeg Police Service are investigating the fire.
There are no damage estimates at this time.
